Stolen trailer recovered from Juniper Ridge ‘Dirt World’ — but not before new occupants moved in

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A woman living in the city of Bend’s Juniper Ridge homeless area known as “Dirt World” called authorities to say she believed the trailer she was living in was stolen. Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies helped recover the stolen trailer the next day, having had to remove new residents from it.

Deputies were dispatched to an open 911 call on Wednesday near milepost 131 of North Highway 97 and were contacted by the woman advising she believed the trailer she was living in was stolen, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

Deputies were escorted to the camp and were able to determine the trailer was indeed reported stolen from Blue Dog RV last November, Wall said.

Deputies contacted a responsible party to respond and recover the stolen 2021 Wolf Pup travel trailer. Due to its mechanical condition, the recovery was delayed until the trailer was made road-worthy.

Deputies returned on Thursday with a mechanic and the responsible party to repair and recover the trailer. When they did, they learned unknown subjects had moved into the trailer. Wall said they needed to be asked to vacate the trailer, which was then recovered without further incident.