Allergic reaction caused by parasites draws renewed attention to a rash called ‘swimmer’s itch’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County issued an advisory back in 2014, warning swimmers about swimmer's itch on the Cascade lakes. This year, someone swimming at Wickiup Reservoir found an example of what the allergic reaction is caused by.

Swimmer's itch is a skin rash caused by microscopic parasites that infect birds and animals. The rash can occur after you go swimming in lakes or ponds.

She posted on Facebook, saying, 'We were just at Wickiup to swim and left fairly quickly when I noticed the water had a lot of what looked like parasitic worms but I had never seen it before. So I looked it up and I was right.'

When similar reports of swimmer's itch emerged at Suttle Lake in 2020, Deschutes National Forest officials said the free-swimming parasites burrow into the skin and die, causing the rash.

"It is neither dangerous nor contagious, but can be very uncomfortable," the announcement said.

Forest Service officials said the most important preventative measure is to rub down very briskly with a towel immediately after leaving the water. Showering shortly after leaving the water also may help..

Within minutes to days after swimming, you may experience tingling, burning, or itching of the skin. Small reddish pimples appear within 12 hours. Pimples may develop into small blisters.

Itching may last up to a week or more, but will gradually go away. Most cases of swimmer's itch do not require medical attention, officials said.

