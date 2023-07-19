Deschutes County commissioners hear from public on sheriff’s proposed crackdown on public-land camping

(Update: Adding video, comments from county residents, commissioners)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners took testimony from several residents at a hearing Wednesday afternoon on a proposed major restrictions on camping on public land, first brought forth on June 7th by Sheriff Shane Nelson.

The sheriff's proposed change to camping regulations include prohibiting camping on publicly owned land within 1,000 feet of a school or park, along with a ban on camping on publicly owned land open to the public in the county that's within a mile of a city's urban growth boundary.

"What have you accomplished that we can actually say, 'Wow, they've done their job?'" concerned county resident Ruth Mock asked commissioners.

The question lead to some heated moments.

"You let people interrupt, I'm going to respond," Commissioner Phil Chang told colleague and commission Chair Tony DeBone after being asked the accomplishment question.

DeBone responded, "No, I'm not. You're jumping in -- do you want me to stop them or not?"

About a dozen people spoke, with most agreeing with Nelson's proposal.

But others felt it'll just move the problem -- and could cost the county plenty.

John Heylin told commissioners, "I don't see why we have a sheriff who's already cost us millions of dollars in lawsuits by being vindictive, be further vindictive right before he retires and costing the county probably another $1 million in legal fees."

The sheriff's latest proposal bans camping outside Bend's city limits within its urban growth boundary and a mile outside of it.

Ed Murrer voiced his support for the camping ban: "I'm tired of all the tiptoeing around legal issues. You guys need to make a decision to go and create managed camps, get the people out of Dirt World and Hunnell Road and other places."

The proposal also aims to ban camping on publicly owned land within 1,000 feet of a school or park.

Last month, Nelson told us why he brought the proposal to commissioners: "We want to do what's best for folks living in this situation, and we want to do what's best for our community, and those folks who live around these situations."

Commissioner Adair told NewsChannel 21, "We've got a plan of attack to ask other commissioners in this state to get behind this idea, because we are just putting Band-Aids on people -- we're not helping them."

For some, what happens with the proposed camping ban may determine whether they'll continue to live in Deschutes County.

Stella Larson expressed her varied concerns about the China Hat Road encampments: "Gunshots, smoke, urine, hypodermic needles, domestic violence, children crying. I don't know how much I can take."

During last month's discussion, Nelson and Chang had a couple of heated exchanges over the sheriff's proposed camping restrictions.

Chang told the sheriff at one point, "I do not think that you are adequately resourced to do that. And I actually don't think law enforcement officers are the appropriate entity," before he was interrupted by DeBone.

After the hearing, with Chang making clear he still won't back the sheriff's proposal, DeBone scheduled deliberations for next Wednesday's meeting. DeBone noted that the county will need a place for people to go and said he would be doing some "homework." A non-unanimous, 2-1 vote to approve an ordinance would lack an emergency clause, and that would mean it would take effect 90 days later.

You can find the proposal and supporting documents, as well as a link to the meeting livestream, at this page.

Nelson did not appear at the hearing, saying he wanted the public to be able to speak freely about his proposal.

But the sheriff's office on Wednesday announced that it was reassigning a dedicated deputy to deal with potential fire risks in the China Hat Road and Juniper Ridge areas outside of the city, where there have been several fires in recent weeks and months.