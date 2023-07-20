Deschutes County seeks Property Tax Appeals Board volunteers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County continues to recruit for residents who are interested in serving as volunteer members of the Deschutes County Board of Property Tax Appeals (BOPTA).

The board is responsible for hearing taxpayer appeals for reduction of the real market or assessed value of their real and personal property. Applications are due by Friday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m.

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners seek candidates who:

Have a working knowledge of the local real estate market, both residential and commercial. Are willing to participate in public hearings, can quickly review documentation while listening to the public and can make reasonable decisions with the affected parties in attendance. Have mediation skills, real estate appraisal, financing or related background as a strength. Are familiar with Oregon property tax.

All members of BOPTA are appointed by the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners and may consist of residents of the county who are not employees or members of a governing body of the County or of any taxing district within the county.

The term begins on Oct. 15, 2023 and ends on June 30, 2025. During the period of time that appeals are heard (February through April 15), members are scheduled on a rotating basis. Additional training sessions are held prior to the hearings process. Between trainings and the period of time that appeals are heard, BOPTA members will each work approximately four to eight days on average.

BOPTA members receive a per diem rate of $100 per day for any trainings and days of hearings they attend.

If interested, candidates may apply online by clicking here or visiting www.deschutes.org/jobs and navigating to the Volunteer section.

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The appointment process for board members will be completed by Oct. 15.

For BOPTA procedural information, contact Beckey Nelson or Amber Trindle at the Deschutes County Clerk’s office at (541) 388-6549.