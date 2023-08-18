Sign-up reminder: Deschutes Alerts provides vital evacuation, other info in case of wildfires, other emergencies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the peak of wildfire season at hand, it's important to stay informed, as well as to make sure you have an evacuation plan in mind and emergency gear on hand.

In the event of a fire or other emergency, there's a way to be notified via phone calls, text messages and email.

You can sign up at any time for Deschutes Alerts , which helps to notify you by describing the situation and recommended protective actions people should take. It notifies people in natural disasters such as fire or flooding, severe weather, neighborhood emergencies and emergency evacuations.

It serves people across Deschutes County, as well as Crooked River Ranch and Camp Sherman.

Kelsey McGee is speaking Friday with Deschutes County sheriff's Sergeant Nathan Garibay to learn more about Deschutes Alerts and the importance of downloading the app. She will also be asking about how to prepare an evacuation plan. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.