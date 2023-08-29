CODE Team, DCSO Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp awarded FBI law enforcement leadership training honor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp of the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office was recognized for his exceptional dedication to law enforcement leadership by earning the esteemed FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award in a ceremony on Friday hosted by the Rocky Mount (North Carolina) Police Department.

During the presentation by the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) staff, it was said, "This (award) represents a significant milestone in Sgt. Vander Kamp's career and showcases his commitment to excellence and community-centered policing." Sgt. Vander Kamp is the first recipient of the Trilogy Award from the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County (OR) Sheriff's Office.

The FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) is a non-profit organization that provides law enforcement agencies with advanced leadership training and professional development. The Trilogy Award is a distinction awarded to law enforcement leaders who complete three specialized courses on enhancing leadership skills, ethics, and community engagement.

According to their website, the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award requires students to maintain an unwavering dedication to enhancing executive leadership skills and professional growth. This prestigious recognition is achieved through completing three advanced law enforcement leadership training courses that equip participants with the knowledge, tools, and strategies necessary to excel as law enforcement leaders.

Kent Vander Kamp started his career 19 years ago as a Search and Rescue volunteer medic and pilot at the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. He was hired as a Seasonal Special Services Reserve Deputy in 2006 and then as a Patrol Deputy in 2008. After serving in various special assignments, he was promoted to Sergeant in 2017 and Detective Sergeant in 2019.

​According to his LinkedIn profile, Sgt. Vander Kamp currently leads the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team as a Detective Sergeant, a multi-agency and multi-jurisdictional HIDTA drug enforcement task force. In addition to CODE, Kent also leads a statewide non-profit drug diversion and education program raising awareness and educating youth and adults to prevent substance misuse and impaired driving and promote mental health and wellness.

"It is an honor to receive the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award, and I am grateful for the opportunities this program has provided me to enhance my executive leadership skills, engage with community leaders, and better serve our community," said Sgt. Vander Kamp. "This award reflects the dedication of the entire Deschutes County Sheriff's Office to creating a safer and more secure environment for all residents and visitors of Deschutes County."