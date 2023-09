As Deschutes County seeks to find managed homeless camp sites acceptable to Gov. Tina Kotek, officials were given a list of state property within the urban growth boundary. But commissioners say it has unworkable locations such as Pilot Butte State Park, Bend's DMV and ODFW offices and the National Guard Armory.

