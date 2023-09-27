Deschutes commissioners affirm denial of ‘city of Mountain View’ incorporation petition, reject reconsideration plea

Backers say they will appeal decision to state

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – On a pair of 3-0 votes Wednesday, Deschutes County commissioners formally denied a petition to incorporate a new, vast city of Mountain View southeast of Bend and turned down a request to reconsider that decision from supporters, who say they will take the matter to the state Land Use Board of Appeals.

Commissioners held a public hearing a week ago on the petition from Millican Valley resident Andrew Aasen and made their initial decision to reject the petition seeking a vote of the 160 or so area residents, saying the petitioner had failed to provide adequate information to show the area would benefit from creating a city, could raise revenue to provide services and meet county and state land-use requirements.

Assistant Legal Counsel Stephanie Marshall provided some guidance to commissioners about the 13-page email request for reconsideration, only signed as “Mountain View,” telling them at that there’s no provision in county code to allow for such a reconsideration by the board.

Commissioner Tony DeBone said the document provided some good information for a “community conversation,” such as the detailed history of how La Pine voted to incorporate after years of debate and earlier attempts.

“This is a good fact set,” DeBone said of the letter (see below). “This is a good work product in itself. It can be used as a reference point for future discussion.” But he asked those involved to actually engage in a discussion with the county “and not just keep throwing asks and responses over the fence.”

Commissioner Phil Chang noted the letter also asked the board to initiate a special district process for a fire district, but Marshall said while he hadn’t looked into what would be involved, she suspects it would take a formal application, “rather than just a statement in a letter.”