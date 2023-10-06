Deschutes County road construction update: Week of October 8-14

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of October 8-14.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Excavation work will be occurring on Hunnell Road between Rogers Road and Pohaku Road. Utility work will also be occurring between Rogers Road and Tumalo Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road is closed to through traffic between Loco Road and Tumalo Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring along Hunnell Road. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection Improvement (Bend Area) – Final trimming and cleanup work will be occurring at the Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Roundabout.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway on Deschutes Market Road and Hamehook Road. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring - Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Powell Butte Highway & Butler Market Road Utility Work (Bend Area) – Underground utility work will be occurring at the intersection of Powell Butte Highway with Butler Market Road. Utility work will also be occurring on Powell Butte Highway between McGrath Road and the Crook County line.

Traffic Information – Shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures will be occurring along Powell Butte Highway and Butler Market Road. Road users should exercise caution and expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

Goodrich Road Paving (Sisters Area) – Asphalt paving work will be occurring on Goodrich Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Concrete work will be occurring near the Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley Road intersection.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581