Deschutes County re-launches effort to fill three vacancies on Historic Landmarks Commission

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has renewed efforts to recruit residents who are interested in serving on its Historic Landmarks Commission, after a proposal to dissolve the panel and have county planners process any applications drew objections last week.

Problems attracting a pool of applicants and fewer items to come before the commission in recent years had prompted the proposal, but county commissioners agreed last week for the county to try again to fill the vacancies.

Interested residents can apply at www.deschutes.org/jobs until Dec. 1.

The Deschutes County Historic Landmarks Commission (HLC) serves as a hearings body for matters concerning historic and cultural resources within unincorporated Deschutes County and the City of Sisters. It also coordinates historic preservation programs of the county, state and federal governments, and advises the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on historic and cultural resource policy.

The county has three vacant positions for at-large members who reside in Deschutes County. The first vacancy will fill the remainder of an existing term until March 31, 2024, with an opportunity for additional four-year terms. The second and third vacancies will fill the remainder of existing terms until March 31, 2026, with an opportunity for additional four-year terms.

The Historic Landmarks Commission meets quarterly on the first Monday of February, May, August, and November at 5:30 p.m. at the Deschutes Services Building in Bend. Additional meetings and locations throughout the County may be required.

Those interested in serving are invited to submit a complete application form which includes a letter of interest and resume, describing their interest in rural historic preservation issues and ability to serve collaboratively on a committee.

To learn more, or to apply, please click here.

Additional information about the Historic Landmarks Commission can be found here.

Please contact Tanya Saltzman at (541) 388-6528 or tanya.saltzman@deschutes.org for additional information.