Too close for comfort? Spring River residents voice concern about elk hunting near homes, road, recreation areas

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several upset residents in south Deschutes County say hunters shot and killed 3-4 elk last Saturday, one reportedly illegally, in an area they consider way too close to many homes, popular recreation areas and Spring River Road.

A meeting of concerned residents has been called in La Pine Tuesday evening to discuss the issues.

Oregon State Police confirmed Tuesday that it responded to a reported illegal shooting of an elk in the Sunriver area on Saturday.

The report said a herd of elk traveled onto Forest Service lands near Spring River Road, an area open to hunting. Several hunters went to the area and one reportedly shot a female elk in an area where shooting is not permitted.

Trevor Ryall tells NewsChannel 21 he was surprised to learn that it’s legal to hunt on a small strip of land between Spring River Road and the Spring River/Deschutes River.

“I am not against responsible hunting,” he said. “I enjoy game meat, and have many friends that are hunters.” But he said there are now many homes, the road, a restaurant and hiking, biking and boating “within close proximity” to where the hunting occurred.

Deschutes County established “no-shooting” zones near subdivisions many years ago, but Ryall said, “I think Deschutes County needs to revisit the hunting boundaries in and around South Deschutes County and update them to ensure better safety for the residents and to account for the growth that is occurring.”

Another area resident, Melinda Young, voiced similar concerns, and claimed that “hunters on bikes” were pushing a large herd near Sunriver Airport onto BLM land so they could be hunted. She shared photos of hunting activity near her home and Sunriver's paved walking paths.

Isabella Warren is visiting the area and reaching out to residents and the agencies involved to learn more about the current concerns and situation. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.