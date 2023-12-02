Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Dec. 3-9

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Dec. 3-9:

Gribbling Road Bridge Replacement (Bend Area) – Mobilization of equipment will be occurring on Gribbling Road near the Central Oregon Irrigation Canal.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect trucks and equipment entering/exiting the roadway. Gribbling Road will be closed to traffic at the Central Oregon Irrigation Canal starting Dec. 11.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Signing and guardrail work will be occurring along Hunnell Road. Work will include installation of permanent signs, as well as installation of guardrail near Pohaku Road.

Traffic Information – Shoulder closures will be occurring on Hunnell Road from Monday through Wednesday. Road users should expect delays. Hunnell Road also remains closed to through traffic between Loco Road and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97.

Powell Butte Highway & Butler Market Road Utility Work (Bend Area) – Underground utility work will be occurring near the intersection of Powell Butte Highway with Butler Market Road.

Traffic Information – Single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers will be occurring along Powell Butte Highway and Butler Market Road. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Miscellaneous trimming and cleanup work will be occurring near the Cook Avenue-O.B. Riley Road intersection and the U.S. 20-Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.

Traffic Information – The U.S. 20/Old Bend-Redmond Highway and U.S. 20/Cook Avenue roundabouts are both open to traffic. Intermittent road work will continue near both roundabouts through early December.

***Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. Work hours may also be affected by holidays.***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581