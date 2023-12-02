Sunriver Women’s Club community grant program awards $39,000 to area nonprofits

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sunriver Women's Club awarded more than $39,000 in October to local nonprofits serving south Deschutes County. This award represents a range of organizations focusing specifically on supporting food insecurity, child safety, shelter, and education and youth development.

Grants addressing food insecurity include Care and Share Community Outreach to provide monthly food boxes to local families, La Pine Community Kitchen to serve hot meals to an average of 600 people monthly, NeighborImpact to support transportation to collect food from regional food hubs, and The Giving Plate to underwrite a backpack program that provides weekend food for 217 students in five south county schools.

Child safety programs receiving awards include the Kids Center to expand child abuse prevention training, and Mountainstar Family Relief Nursery in La Pine for an outreach program supporting at risk families with home visits and items such as, diapers, wipes, groceries, and gas and phone gift cards.

A grant to St. Vincent de Paul will support a propane voucher program, providing life-sustaining fuel for families during the winter months.

Grants to programs promoting education and youth development include both Three Rivers and La Pine Elementary Schools to provide field trips for all students in kindergarten through 5th grade and the South Deschutes Volleyball Association to provide an out-of-school sports league supported by fundraisers, community support and players fees.

Lastly, an award went to the Sunriver Music Festival to provide a subscription to Mindful Musical Moments, a school music program for students.

Since 1999, the Sunriver Women's Club has granted more than $970,000 to local non-profits in south Deschutes County as part of the SRWC Community Grant Program with a focus in five priority areas: Child Safety, Hunger Prevention, Shelter, Education & Youth Development, and Health & Mental Health. The goal of the SRWC Philanthropy Program is to build a strong network of services improving the lives of people in the community.

To learn more visit www.sunriverwomensclub.org.