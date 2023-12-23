Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Dec. 24-30

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Dec. 24-30.

Gribbling Road Bridge Replacement (Bend Area) – Bridge removal work will be occurring on Gribbling Road near the Central Oregon Irrigation (COI) Canal.

Traffic Information – Beginning Dec. 26, Gribbling Road will be closed to traffic at the COI Canal for bridge replacement work. A designated detour route is in place via U.S. Highway 20, Gosney Road and Ward Road. Access for local traffic will be maintained during construction.

Powell Butte Highway & Butler Market Road Utility Work (Bend Area) – Underground utility work will be occurring near the intersection of Powell Butte Highway with Butler Market Road.

Traffic Information – Shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures will be occurring along Powell Butte Highway and Butler Market Road. Road users should exercise caution and expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

***Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. Work hours may also be affected by holidays.***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581