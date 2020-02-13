Redmond School District seeks superintendent finalist community panelists

Education

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District Board of Directors invites members of the community to help in the final stages of choosing the district’s next superintendent by applying for the Community Stakeholder Panel.

The Redmond School District Board of Directors will publicly announce finalist candidates for the superintendent role on March 4. In-person interviews with each finalist will occur on March 9 and 10 and will include an interview with the Community Stakeholder Panel.

The Community Stakeholder Panel is a volunteer panel of individuals that will be chosen by lottery. The panel will consist of parents, staff members, students, community members and district administrators.

Those interested in the finalist panel must be able to attend all interview sessions tentatively scheduled for:

Monday, March 9th, 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10th, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

“The Board values the input of parents, students, staff members and community leaders in this critical process,” shared Tim Carpenter, Redmond School District Board Chair. “We encourage anyone who is interested in participating in this panel to apply as we select Redmond School District’s next Superintendent.”

Interested individuals can apply online (click here for Spanish application) from now through Monday, February 24. Applicants must currently reside within the Redmond School District boundary. Community Stakeholder Panel members will be drawn, by lottery, during the scheduled board meeting on Wednesday, February 26. Community Stakeholder Panel members will be notified by email on Thursday, February 27.

For questions about the Community Stakeholder Panel please contact Kelly Jenkins, Redmond School District Communications Coordinator, at Kelly.jenkins@redmondschools.org or 541-923-8233.

La Junta Directiva del Distrito Escolar de Redmond busca voluntarios para integrar el Panel de Grupos Interesados Comunitarios que entrevistará a los finalistas de superintendente

La Junta Directiva del Distrito Escolar de Redmond invita a los miembros de la comunidad para que ayuden en las etapas finales de selección del próximo superintendente del distrito mediante una solicitud para formar parte del Panel de Grupos Interesados Comunitarios.

La Junta Directiva del Distrito Escolar de Redmond anunciará públicamente a los candidatos finalistas para el puesto de superintendente el 4 de marzo del 2020. Las entrevistas personales con cada finalista se realizarán el 9 y 10 de marzo, las cuales incluirán una entrevista con el Panel de Grupos Interesados Comunitarios.

El Panel de Grupos Interesados Comunitarios es un panel de individuos voluntarios que son seleccionados mediante un sorteo. El panel estará integrado por padres de familia, miembros del personal, estudiantes, miembros de la comunidad y administradores del distrito. Los solicitantes deben residir actualmente dentro de los límites del Distrito Escolar de Redmond.

Todas las personas interesadas en formar parte del panel para entrevistar a los finalistas deben poder asistir a todas las sesiones de entrevistas, las cuales han sido provisionalmente programadas para:

Lunes, 9 de marzo, 7:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m.

Martes, 10 de marzo, 7:30 a.m. a 10:30 a.m.

“La Junta Directiva valora la opinión de los padres de familia, estudiantes y líderes comunitarios en este proceso crítico”, señaló Tim Carpenter, Presidente de la Junta Directiva del Distrito Escolar de Redmond. “Invitamos a todas las personas interesadas en participar en este panel para que presenten su solicitud mientras seleccionamos al próximo superintendente del Distrito Escolar de Redmond.”

Las personas interesadas pueden presentar su solicitud por internet a partir de hoy hasta el lunes 24 de febrero. Los miembros del Panel de Grupos Interesados Comunitarios serán seleccionados mediante un sorteo durante la reunión programada de la Junta Directiva el miércoles 26 de febrero. Los miembros del Panel de Grupos Interesados Comunitarios serán notificados por correo electrónico el jueves 27 de febrero.

Para preguntas sobre el Panel de Grupos Interesados Comunitarios, por favor contacte a Kelly Jenkins, Coordinadora de Comunicaciones del Distrito Escolar de Redmond, en Kelly.jenkins@redmondschools.org o llame por teléfono al 541-923-8233.