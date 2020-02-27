Bend-La Pine sophomores to attend unique career event

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Local business owners, performers and speakers will share career insights with all Bend-La Pine Schools sophomores during a creative and interactive event on Monday at The Riverhouse in Bend.

The event is designed to be part TED talk, part science fair, part rock concert designed to fully engage the more than 2,000 students slated to be in attendance.

“The goal is for students to walk away from this event feeling inspired and engaged about the possibilities for their future and to understand that no door is closed to them,” said Katie Legace, Executive Director of High Schools for Bend-La Pine Schools.

This is the second year for the free event, which attracted more than 900 sophomores last year. Conference organizers say the memorable conference will stick with students and help them develop a positive mindset when it comes to their futures.

This year’s speakers include the co-founder of Humm Kombucha, a local pediatrician, an iron man and founder of Picky Bars, a Google and Cisco executive, a comedian and local band Precious Byrd, among others.

Learn more about the conference at www.pursuitconnects.org.