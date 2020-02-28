Crook County School Board picks 5 name finalists for ‘adventure theme’ school

Education

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County School Board members selected the top five name choices for the new adventure theme school during a special board meeting last Monday and will make the pick on March 9.

The top five choices include Steins Pillar, Grizzly, Caldera, Ochoco and Frontier for the elementary school that will open in September in the Pioneer South building on First Street in Prineville.

Final mascot ideas include Pioneers, Bears, Cougars, Eagles and Explorers.

School color choices include blue and green; red and black; black and gold; blue and white; and brown and green.

The district asked the community to provide input about the school name, mascot and colors through an online survey.

The application period is open through March 29 for families to apply for their students to attend the school, which will serve up to 250 kindergarten through fourth-grade students. The school curriculum will teach students using art, technology and adventure learning themes.

School board members will make the final decision on the school name, mascot and colors at the Monday, March 9 public school board meeting, which will be held at the District Office.