Redmond School District names 4 superintendent finalists

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District Board of Directors on Wednesday announced four finalists for the position of superintendent who will be interviewed on March 9 and 10.

The finalists include Dr. Charan Cline, Superintendent, Yamhill Carlton School District in Yamhill, Ore.; Dr. Lexi Cunningham, Superintendent of Salt Lake City School District in Salt Lake City, Utah; Lee Loving, Principal of Ridgeview High School in Redmond; and Pablo Ortega, English Learners Program Director for Des Moines Public Schools in Des Moines, Iowa.

Dr. Charan Cline, Superintendent, Yamhill Carlton School District

Dr. Charan Cline has been the Superintendent at Yamhill Carlton School District since 2012. Cline was raised in Southern Oregon and graduated from Glendale High School. Cline served in the United States Army and after discharge earned a degree in secondary education from Western Oregon State College. He spent six years as a high school social studies teacher then transitioned into administration. In 19 years as a school administrator, he has served as a high school assistant principal, a middle school principal, a school improvement director, and a superintendent. Cline holds a master’s degree in geography from the University of Oregon and a doctorate in educational leadership from George Fox University.

Dr. Lexi Cunningham, Superintendent, Salt Lake City School District

Dr. Lexi Cunningham has been the superintendent of Salt Lake City School District since 2016. Dr. Cunningham started her career in Arizona where she taught high school English and social studies. She also served as an assistant principal/athletic director, principal, and assistant superintendent. For five years Dr. Cunningham served as the superintendent for the Tolleson Union High School District in Tolleson, Ariz. Dr. Cunningham holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University of Dallas, Texas; a master of education in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University, in Flagstaff; and a doctor of education from Arizona State University, in Tempe.

Lee Loving, Principal, Ridgeview High School

Lee Loving has been the principal of Ridgeview High School since 2012. Loving began his educational career serving as a teacher, coach and activities director at Central High School in Independence, Oregon. He then served as the assistant principal at Seaside High School as well as the district Title 4A and Title X Coordinator. In his tenure with Redmond School District, Loving has served as principal of both Redmond High School and Ridgeview High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Western Oregon University, where he also minored in social sciences. Loving holds a Master of Arts in educational leadership from Portland State University and his continuing administrative license coursework from Lewis & Clark College.

Pablo Ortega, English Learners Program Director, Des Moines Public Schools

Pablo Ortega has been the English Learners Program Director for Des Moines Public Schools since 2016. After earning his bachelor's degree in industrial and organizational psychology from DePaul University in Chicago, Ortega worked as a senior leadership specialist for the Tribune Media Company. He then served as human resources and technology manager at Chicago Public Schools. Ortega spent four years as a middle school math English Language Learner teacher before accepting the role of principal of Aspira Middle School in Chicago. Ortega holds a master of education degree from Quincy University, an educational leadership certificate from Lewis University and his superintendent license is from Drake University. He is presently a doctoral candidate in educational leadership with Drake University.

Interviews will be conducted on March 9 and 10. A variety of stakeholders will have the opportunity to meet the candidates and submit input to the board about each of them. Human Capital Enterprises is assisting the district in the search for a superintendent.

The board will announce the final candidate in late March, with the candidate assuming superintendent responsibilities on July 1, succeeding retiring Superintendent Mike McIntosh.

For questions about the Redmond School District Superintendent finalists please contact Kelly Jenkins, Redmond School District Communications Coordinator, at kelly.jenkins@redmondschools.org or 541-923-8233.

