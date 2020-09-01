Distance learning focus of 2 Bend-La Pine Schools town halls this week

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Families are invited to join Bend-La Pine Schools’ educators to learn more about Comprehensive Distance Learning at elementary, middle and high schools during upcoming live town hall events this Wednesday and Thursday.

Families will hear from teachers and school leaders about schedules, expectations, support and more during these virtual live events that will be broadcast on the district’s Facebook and Vimeo accounts.

Elementary:

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 SPANISH

6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 ENGLISH

Middle and High School:

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 SPANISH

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 ENGLISH

“We want to give families a better understanding of what students and families can expect learning to look like on the first day of school and we want them to know our staff are prepared and ready to serve,” said Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist.

The videos will also be available on the district’s website – www.bend.k12.or.us