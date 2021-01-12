As Bend La-Pine Schools eye in-person return, parents, teachers are divided

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- According to Bend La-Pine Schools' return to in-person instruction plan, students could make their way back to the classrooms by Jan. 25th for kindergarten through third grade, with middle and high school to follow.

During Tuesday night's Bend La-Pine School Board meeting, board members read aloud public comments, with some parents expressing a desire for returning to class.



"If we have safety protocols in place, we should be letting these kids back in the classrooms," one parent said. "There has been success around the country with these protocols. It appears that there are options for everyone."



Despite the excitement from many parents for their children to return, others feel differently.



"I asked my 13-year-old why he liked comprehensive distanced learning more than in-person," another parent said. "His answer was, 'I don't get called the 'n-word' at school any more.' Imagine that."



And with Deschutes County still considered 'extreme risk' for COVID-19 by the Oregon Health Authority, teachers also voiced their uneasiness with coming back.



"No one wants to be back in the classroom more than us," a letter from 47 Summit High School teacher and staff said. "But we want to do so safely and responsibly."

That apprehension could change as Gov. Kate Brown announced educators could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines as early as Jan. 23, pending deliveries from the federal government.

The school board said it recognizes that parents may also be concerned with post-holiday COVID-19 case spikes and could ultimately continue to learn at home.