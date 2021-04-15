COCC board approves freeze on 2021-22 tuition, fees

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Community College Board of Directors voted unanimously Wednesday evening not to increase tuition or fees for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year. The vote included in-district, out-of-district, and out-of-state rates, and also suspended the online course fee indefinitely.

For in-district students, COCC's tuition will remain $109 per credit. Tuition at COCC is based upon a student's residency and the number of credits they take each term. Fees can be assessed per credit, per term, or based on a deadline. COCC maintains a Tuition and Fees webpage with the latest total costs per credit load.

"We know that community college students are among those most adversely impacted by the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn," said Dr. Laurie Chesley, COCC's president, who had recommended the tuition freeze. "COCC remains committed to being both affordable and accessible.

"I am grateful to our board for approving this 0% tuition and fees increase for the academic year ahead. Due to the college's long history of fiscal discipline, combined with the significant federal assistance that we have received as a result of COVID-19, we were able to recommend this direction to our board. Now is the time for COCC to help as many Central Oregonians as possible begin, resume, or reimagine their education goals," Chesley said.

If tuition remains a prohibitive cost for some students, there are many sources of financial aid available, including COCC Foundation scholarships, which last year offered nearly 400 awards to students totaling $1.7 million.