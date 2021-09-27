Crook County School Board chair upset by state’s suspension of graduate skills testing
(Update: adding video, comments from Crook County School Board chair)
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Senate Bill 744, which temporarily suspends graduates' essential-skills testing as a requirement to earn a high school diploma, has sparked concern among Central Oregon school districts.
“The essential skills tests might not have been a perfect tool but it was a tool, one of many tools we could use,” Crook County School Board Chair Scott Cooper told NewsChannel 21 on Monday.
Cooper is upset that skills tests in math, reading and writing for graduating students will temporaily be suspended through the 2022-2023 school year.
Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 744 this summer. The essential-skills testing requirement had been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the closure of many schools and students to learn remotely.
The Oregon Department of Education has said the new law will allow the state to develop more equitable graduation requirements. Officials have been told to compare diploma requirements in different states and find ways to reduce disparities and ensure that graduation requirements are fair.
Cooper said the Crook County School District is amending its graduation requirements in order to prove learning proficiency in its students.
“We are amending our graduation standards in response to calls from our community to simply say you have to be proficient in reading, math, and writing if you’re going to graduate from our schools,” Cooper said.
Although some may believe education standards may have gone down in school districts due to the pandemic, Cooper said Crook County has made sure to keep students on track.
“There were lessons we learned from the pandemic about education and how to deliver it that actually made us better,” Copper said. “We learned we don’t have to be as rigid as we thought we did. We learned we can be a lot more flexible.”
Copper added that he feels the removal of the tests was unnecessary.
“We are simply trying to make sure students do have the proficiency that their parents and community would accept,” Cooper said.
Comments
14 Comments
They have always been fair. Its not a race thing.. a discrimination thing. Its a lazy ass lack of effort thing!!!! My daughter who is a straight A+ student will now graduate with kids who can’t write or read or do math?! Most pathetic thing I’ve ever heard. Ive watched her work her self into the dirt for years making sure she gets amazing grades, and now to be put on the same level as kids who refuse to participate and refuse to apply themselves is moronic of this state to allow!! Kate brown is as useless as a flashlight with no batteries, and here she is trying to make out children the same. Anybody who thinks this is a good idea has no sense.
Um ok.
I assure you, every year kids who are not A+ students will graduate along with the over achievers.
I’m not sure low grades are contagious.
What the hack is an “equitable requirement’? You give out the same test to each person and it either passes or not. How will our children compete on a very global market if they no longer required to study to get a diploma? I would much rather see the ones back in school for another 6-12 months who don’t pass than dumbing down the requirement so everyone passes.
That is so silly that only a democrat finds it logical!
Just a little more of the dumming down of society brought to you by the Democrats. It’s much like the “everyone gets a trophy”.
Does this mean we can get a refund on our taxes’, as there will be no proof that the students are being taught anything at all? Why even go to school, OH that’s right, they are not really schools, they are indoctrination centers.
It’s just as well anyway. With the new norm of nobody wanting to work, they won’t need those essential skills anyway. The government will take care of them- coddle them, feed them, house them, praise them…… They will eventually become our future leaders, lol.
They will just need to develop a fondness for the taste of gruel.
You will own nothing, now shut up and eat your gruel.
This exemplifies how racist these “equity” policies are – to say Oregon’s low performing schools are due to “People of Color” not being able to demonstrate a competent level of math, science or english is abhorrent (that means ‘really bad’ for you High School students of Oregon public schools). So, instead of challenging students and demonstrating the beauty of life-long learning and that one needs to study and apply themselves in order to be successful, they lower standards ensuring more students in Oregon will enter college at a disadvantage. I imagine this will lead to some colleges automatically refusing admission to students from Oregon because they are held to lower standards. I guess it is good that Oregon requires someone to pump your gas.
This plays right into the current Admin’s plans to make sure there are even more people who sign up for government subsistance and don’t forget to vote. They really don’t care about the people in this country other than to stay in power. This should make it completely clear.
As if,
With career certificate online courses, who really cares.
During the last 18 months of pandemonium, I’ve earned three certifications, and am learning a fourth.
Really, just whatever.
Yes earned certs..but can you proof read an email, or count change back to a customer, or figure out an angle needed in construction? All the certs in the world won’t help you if you don’t know the essentials.
I don’t know about you, but when I went to school we needed 24 credits to graduate high school. The proficiency testing came later. Most of us can still do the essentials 30 years later. All the bull$%#^ testing was added later and is unnecessary. It’s all about DATA DATA DATA.
Lets just give the kids a diploma after kindergarten. The end result will be the same and think of the money it will save taxpayers.
Kate Brown is a dunce. This law is horrible. There should be standards required for all students.
So tired of all of this race talk – feels like the 60’s!