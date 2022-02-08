Redmond Proficiency Academy outperforms in Oregon Thespians Regional Acting Competition

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Proficiency Academy’s Thespian Troupe #7715 recently competed in the annual Oregon Thespians South Regional Acting Competition, winning 26 ribbons for excellence in numerous acting categories, the greatest number for any school in the region.

The competition was hosted by Central High School in Independence, Ore, where students were able to compete in-person this year, a shift from last year’s all-digital competition.

“Watching these RPA students come back to in-person competition amidst endless pandemic challenges and seeing their hard work rewarded was a true highlight,” said RPA Theatre Director Kate Torcom. “Ribbons aside, their professionalism, empathy and grace in the room was unmatched. They truly represent what RPA is all about.”

RPA students ribboned in the following categories, qualifying them for the State Acting Showcase Competition at the Oregon Thespians State Festival in April:

Large Group Musical – Senior Kendra McGuire, Senior Casey James, Junior Lydia Carter, Sophomore Allie Smith, Sophomore Ruby Boland, Freshman Cohen Flanagan, Freshman Talon Confer, Freshman Claire Gray and Freshman Katey James

Small Group Musical – Senior Kendra McGuire, Junior Lydia Carter, Sophomore Allie Smith, Sophomore Ruby Boland and Freshman Katey James.



Duo Dramatic Exp: Senior Hannah Jones and Junior Sarah Eng-Kryston

Solo Acting Novice – Freshman Nora Taylor



Duo Comedic Experienced – Sophomore Allie Smith and Freshman Katey James



Group Acting – Senior Casey James, Senior Kendra McGuire, Junior Lydia Carter and Freshman Cohen Flanagan.

RPA students also ribboned in the following categories, making them Regionals Finalists:

Solo Acting Experienced – Sophomore Nora McBride

Duo Comedic Novice – Freshman Talon Confer and Freshman Nora Taylor

“I am incredibly grateful to have been able to compete at regionals, for the last time, in person,” said Senior Kendra McGuire. “Being there with not only my RPA Theatre family but also my Oregon Thespian family was such a great time! The feeling of togetherness and love was unbeatable.”

RPA was the most decorated troupe from Central Oregon at regionals for the seventh year in a row and has established a reputation as a strong competitor in the Southern Region and throughout the state.

“It’s incredibly validating,” said Freshman Katey James. “I never really thought I would qualify in all three categories my first year, especially after not really doing any theater for two years, due to Covid. I’m so grateful to be a part of RPA Theatre, because they work so hard and I know I’m going to grow so much!”

Troupe #7715 next moves on to compete at the State Acting Competition in April.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its 13th year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.