COCC’s Big Band Jazz group returning to concert stage for first time in 2 years

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College’s Big Band Jazz group is performing a free concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Caldera High School auditorium in Bend (60925 SE 15th St.). The one-hour, single-set show will feature a mix of classic and modern big band jazz music.

“This is our first concert in two years!” said Sarah Owen, band director. “We will be playing arrangements from the Count Basie Big Band, Chick Corea, Woody Herman, Toshiko Akiyoshi and others.” With 18 musicians, the band is comprised of college students, high school students and other community members.

Sponsored by COCC, Big Band Jazz has been a part of the Central Oregon jazz scene for more than 30 years. For more information, contact Sarah Owen, band director, at sowen3@cocc.edu.