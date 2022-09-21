Bend Science Station student wins national honors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science & the Public announced Wednesday the selection of Bend Science Station student Skye Knox of Bend as one of 30 finalists in the twelfth annual Broadcom MASTERS® — the nation's most prestigious Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competition for middle school students.

The Broadcom MASTERS, a program founded and produced by the Society for Science & the Public, seeks to inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators who will solve the world’s greatest challenges of the future.

This honor places Skye among the top 30 middle school science and engineering projects in the United States, selected from 1,800 nominees that made up the top 10% of middle school science projects in Society-affiliated fairs across the nation.

Knox was selected as a Broadcom MASTERS finalist for scientific research she completed at the Bend Science Station last year: Laboratory Testing of Chemical Cloud Seeding. She used a pressurized system to create her own clouds and test the ability of environmentally safe chemicals to create denser clouds.

On a broader scale, Knox’s findings could impact the solutions climate scientists use to address regions experiencing drought. Knox is currently a freshman at Summit High School.

For more information visit societyforscience.org and bendsciencestation.org