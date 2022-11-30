Foundation’s $50K grant to help fund new school-based health center at Bend’s Mtn. View High School

Mosaic Medical says clinic is set to open next spring

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health organization providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from Oregon Community Foundation.

The funds will be used to support the development of a new school-based health center at Mountain View High School, a partnership with Bend-La Pine Schools and Deschutes County Health Services that will open this spring.

“Oregon Community Foundation is proud to partner with Mosaic Medical in their pursuit to open a school-based health center at Mountain View High School,” said Cheryl Puddy, Program Officer for Central and Eastern Oregon, Oregon Community Foundation. “The value school-based health centers bring to children within the school, as well as to the surrounding community, aligns with OCF’s mission to support local solutions to overcome community identified needs, in this case access to physical and mental well-being.”

Mosaic SBHCs are medical clinics that offer a full range of physical, behavioral and preventive health services for anyone 18 years of age or younger, no matter their ability to pay. Almost 30 percent of all students attending Mountain View High School qualify for the reduced lunch program and the Oregon Health Plan.

In addition to providing immediate medical services, providers at Mountain View High SBHC will focus on prevention, early intervention and risk reduction with students. They will work with students to develop healthy habits and learn how to avoid injury, violence, and other threats.

“We are very excited about opening a new SBHC center at Mountain View High as we have seen the tremendous benefits that a SBHC can provide students,” said Ellie Millan, PNP and Mosaic Pediatrics Clinical Medical Director. “We know that SBHCs improve absenteeism, reduce drop-out rates and expedite access to mental, physical, and behavioral health care. SBHC providers are poised to be consistent resources and trusted adults for students as they navigate the challenges of childhood and adolescence, all while being easily accessible at school campuses.”

Mosaic currently operates five SBHCs in Central Oregon at Bend High School, Madras High School, Redmond High School, Lynch Elementary in Redmond and Crook Kids Clinic in Prineville. In Oregon last year, 90 percent of youth seeking services at SBHC’s were able to get an appointment immediately for the care they needed, and 75 percent were unlikely to have received care that day without a SBHC. Because of these easily accessible services, youth will have an equal opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.

The $50,000 donation from OCF moves Mosaic closer to the $200,000 fundraising goal for the project. The team at Mosaic thanks OCF for being a foundational supporter of this effort and hopes this generous gesture will inspire other community members to join in and support the new SBHC.

To learn more about getting involved with Mosaic, please reach out to Emily Boynton, Senior Development Officer at donate@mosaicmedical.org or call (541) 323-3860.

About Oregon Community Foundation:

Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) works with donors and volunteers to award grants and scholarships to every county in Oregon. From 2020 to 2021, OCF distributed more than $549 million, supporting more than 4,000 nonprofits and 6,000 students. With OCF, individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create charitable funds that meet the needs of diverse communities statewide. Since its founding in 1973, OCF has distributed more than $2 billion toward advancing its mission to improve lives for all Oregonians. For more information, please visit: oregoncf.org.

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health organization that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of over a dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all. For more information, please visit mosaicmedical.org.