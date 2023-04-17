OSU-Cascades, COCC students not enthused by tuition hikes coming for 2023-24 academic year

'Really kind of scares me for the future'; reduced state funding and inflation driving costs higher

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Come fall, tuition hikes are coming to both Oregon State University-Cascades and Central Oregon Community College.

As expected, not many students were enthused when we asked Monday about the recently announced tuition increases, saying it's already a challenge to manage college costs as it is.

Inflation and less state funding are driving factors for the tuition increases.

"I mean, inflation is a problem but -- school is expensive as it is, so it’s hard for us and our families to afford the tuition hikes," OSU mechanical engineering student Kyle Kelley said.

Tessa Kline studies physical therapy at OSU-Cascades, and says her financial situation is strained as it is.

“It will definitely impact me, because not only am I paying out-of-state tuition, but the fact that it’s already really expensive and now it’s going to be more expensive, just really kind of scares me for the future," Kline said.

Tuition is going up for OSU students by 3.9% for returning undergraduate students and a 4.4% increase for new undergraduates in Bend and Corvallis.

OSU attributes the tuition increase to changes in state support.

“Legislative funding is a key piece," OSU Director of Communications Christine Coffin said. "That can be a big revenue source for the campuses and helps to cover the costs of tuition. That revenue funding from the Legislature has been getting lower and lower over the years."

OSU isn’t the only campus getting a tuition increase. C

Students at CCOC will also need to pay higher costs.

"I kind of want this to be the cheap part of my college experience, and it getting more expensive is just kind of scary," COCC music student Nathan Farris said.

COCC bumped their in-district tuition to an additional $5 per credit for the 2023-2024 academic year, which represents a 3% increase.

Farris said, “I have a job, I’m just now taking more shifts at work, just to try and get more money to pay for school.

In a statement to NewsChannel21, COCC pointed to inflation and the costs for classrooms, labs and fuel for service vehicles. The increase in tuition is intended to help offset those costs. The general fees, however, will remain the same.

Kline said, “We really should have some loan forgiveness, and I think that’s really important for everyone, because it shouldn’t cost this much to get an education."

Farris added, “Financial aid doesn’t pay nearly as well as it did for my parents.”

OSU says it's offering students more scholarships to ease the financial burden. COCC is also offering scholarship support and a resource for students to buy cheaper textbooks.