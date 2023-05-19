Bend-La Pine Schools announce 3 new elementary school principals, asst. principal

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook announced Friday the selection of three principals and one assistant principal for three elementary schools, effective July 1.

Scott Edmondson, currently the principal at R.E. Jewell Elementary School, will be the new Principal at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School. Edmondson replaces Principal Brian Kissell, who has accepted a position with another district.

Edmondson has been the Principal at Jewell since 2015. Before that he served as Principal at Sky View Middle School for eight years. He has 28 years of experience as a teacher and administrator.

Jesse Rasmussen, currently the Assistant Principal at Jewell, will be the Interim Principal there for the 2023-24 school year.

Michelle Wilson, currently the Assistant Superintendent in the Canby School District, will be the new Principal at Buckingham Elementary School, replacing Jon Lindsay, who has accepted a position with another district.

Stephanie Jensen, currently the Assistant Principal at Silver Rail Elementary School, will be the new Assistant Principal at Buckingham, replacing Gary Timms, who is retiring.