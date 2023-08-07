‘It’s going to be a gem’: Latest design plans for new, ‘reimagined’ Bend Senior HS shared with school board

(Update: Adding video, comments from principal, district spokesman)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-La Pine School Board gets an update Tuesday evening on a variety of new construction and upgrades done over the summer at various schools. But a centerpiece presentation provides the latest details about the new, "reimagined" Bend Senior High School, advancing plans in the works for several years.

"There are a lot of things that at the end of the day, in five years from now, that the community of Bend is going to be very, very proud of. It's going to be a gem." Principal Christopher Reese said Tuesday.

BBT Architecture has been heading up the design process. The community, students, and faculty pitched in their ideas for the new school. Equity and safety were two of the main goals for the redesigned school.

The construction will be paid for by taxpayers - much of a $250 million bond measure passed by voters last fall.

BBT says it hopes to create "a welcoming, accessible, and safe learning environment while maintaining strong traditions of relationships, collaboration, innovation, and excellence.”

You can get a look at Tuesday night's presentation on this agenda item.

School district Communications Director Scott Maben noted that the plans are not yet finalized, and the latest versions are being shown to staff, students and others for feedback and to tweak them ahead of construction expected to begin next summer.

"From where we're at today, we're anticipating this will take about five years to complete." Maben said.

The school year will coincide with construction. There will be some shuffling of classes to the main building, but Bend High will still accommodate about 1,800 students.

Reese said the school still wants to "maintain that programing and that experience for all of our students and families."