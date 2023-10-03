OSU-Cascades holds job fair, hiring students for hundreds of on-campus jobs and research opportunities

(Update: adding video, comments from director of communications, biology professor)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- OSU-Cascades is recruiting students to fill hundreds of jobs, right on the Bend campus.

They held a Campus Job and Research Fair in Obsidian Hall on Wednesday.

“A university campus is in many ways like a small city,” said Director of Communications and Community Relations Christine Coffin. “We have to provide parking, we have to provide food, we have to provide a custodial account. All around campus, our departments hire students to support those activities.”

Students can work up to 24 hours a week in various departments at the university. They could be hired to work in dining halls, dorms, marketing and research.

Coffin pointed out that campus jobs offer the flexibility needed to work around busy class schedules and study commitments.

“Supervisors will often work with students to make sure that they're not working more than they should, that they're they're able to take time off for studying or for other opportunities that come their way. So it’s a very supportive environment.” Coffin explained.

Assistant Biology Professor Evan Forsythe was on hand, promoting research opportunities for undergraduate students.

He encourages students to pursue research opportunities, citing them as an instrumental experience in his own career journey.

“It’s something that helped codify biology as a career for me.” Forsythe said. “My first research experience kind of allowed me to see what it looks like to do real research. That’s kind of what sent me on my track of going into academia as a professor.”

He encourages students to seek research opportunities because it was a game-changer for him.

If students missed this event, they can go to OSU.edu and search “jobs” to see available student positions on campus.

Meanwhile, job seekers looking for new opportunities will find more than 40 local companies and agencies — representing health care, government, natural resources, technology, food service and other fields — at Central Oregon Community College’s 2023 Fall JobFest, with the event being staged at each of the college’s campuses in October, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: in Redmond on Oct. 9, Madras on Oct. 11, Bend on Oct. 17 and Prineville on Oct. 24.

All of these events are free and open to the public.

JobFest is a chance to explore different career fields and learn more about individual organizations. Attendees can discover employment, internship and volunteer opportunities while finding out the types of skills and experiences needed for these positions.

Visit cocc.edu/departments/cap/career-services/jobfest.aspx to learn more and view the lists of participating employers.

“This is a great opportunity to speak directly to recruiters and ask questions about companies and specific jobs,” said Diane Pritchard, COCC’s director of careers, advising and personal counseling. “While you may not leave JobFest with an offer in hand, you’ll leave with a better understanding of where you want to apply for positions and who to get in touch with to follow up.”

To polish or craft resumes in advance, attendees can visit cocc.edu/departments/cap for guidance and samples. Or contact CAP Services at 541-383-7200 or capservices@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.