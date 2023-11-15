Bend-La Pine Schools, teachers union report progress, are hopeful as contract bargaining talks continue

(Update: Adding video, comments from Bend-La Pine Schools and teachers union)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Weekly, full-day negotiating sessions are continuing between bargaining teams representing Bend-La Pine Schools and the Bend Education Association, the teachers union.

Bend-La Pine teachers have been working without a contract since their last one expired on June 30. Talks on pay and classroom size negotiations, among other issues, have continued through the summer.

Now teachers and the school district have begun full-day weekly meetings, to make more progress in talks on a wide array of outstanding issues.

"We're reaching more tentative agreements. We're having better conversations at the table," BEA President Sarah Barclay said Wednesday. "I think both parties are understanding each other's needs, and that's making for reaching agreements."

At a school board meeting Tuesday evening, Superintendent Dr. Steve Cook told the board that he's optimistic about reaching agreement on a new contract.

The next negotiation session is set for Nov. 28, and Cook said there's been discussion of whether a new property tax levy might be sought to help fund the added costs.

Teachers and leaders of school districts around the state are also watching the situation regarding Portland's first-ever teacher strike, which began on Oct. 31, to see how that dispute is resolved.

BEA's Barclay said, "We fully support our Portland colleagues and what they're doing to make sure that students get the best learning conditions that they can. in the best working conditions for their members."

The union says it's now past the state's strike requirement of 150 days without a contract, but said there are no plans for a walkout.

"At this point, either party could call for (federal) mediation right now, because we're going to the full days. we're seeing progress and and we're more satisfied with the progress we're seeing on the table." Barclay said.

When the stepped-up talks began last month, the union initially requested a nearly 14% cost of living increase, while the initial school district proposal was 2% the first year and another 2% in the second year.

The Bend Education Association is now proposing an 11% pay hike the first year, and 10% the second year, citing classroom sizes and curriculum freedom as some of the most serious challenges still under discussion.

"We want to have a conversation with the district over the next couple of sessions about how we can make sure that there is not an overload of students in each classroom, that allows educators to build relationships and give personalized content and curriculum." Barclay said.

The district said it feels negotiations are making headway, as pay increases for teachers are nearing middle ground.

Communications Director Scott Maben said, "In just the last two sessions, we were able to reach tentative agreements on four issues that the Bend Education Association had brought to us as priorities for them. So we're pleased with the pace of that."

Classified staff, such as cafeteria workers and bus drivers, are also in contract talks.

On those, too, Maben said, "We're making progress. We're reaching tentative agreements with them, and I think we're getting closer to the point where we can be discussing how we can secure a fair and a fiscally sustainable increase in their pay and benefits."