Coalition launches campaign for $190 million Bend transportation measure
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A partnership of business, environmental and community groups announced Thursday it has joined forces to support Bend's $190 million transportation bond measure on the May primary ballot.
The GoBend2020 coalition will hold a kick-off event at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16th at Embark NWX, 2843 NW Lolo Drive, according to the group's news release, which continues below:
“Bend’s economic vitality and community livability depends on a well-functioning transportation system that is safe, gives people choices, and improves traffic flow” said Katy Brooks, [resident and CEO of the Bend Chamber and co-chair of the coalition.
“We believe that this measure is a strong and reasonable response to the transportation challenges we face,” she added.
Top priorities of the bond, Measure 9-131 on the May 19 ballot, include improving neighborhood safety, increasing east-west connectivity and improving traffic flow. Funds will improve safe access to schools and support other neighborhood safety projects, the coalition said.
Dozens of major intersection fixes will improve traffic flow, including a new railroad crossing overpass and a roundabout at Reed Market Road. The bond will also make transit improvements and build walking and bicycle routes, improving transportation choices for Bend residents citywide. the coalition said.
The projects included in the proposed $190 million bond measure were identified through a two-year, community-based process that included neighborhood workshops across the city, community meetings, online surveys, and a large, diverse citizen advisory committee.
To ensure the funds are spent as promised, the Bend City Council will establish a citizen oversight committee to review the use of bond funds and to report back to the council and the public.
“This measure will help keep our families safe and protect our quality of life for years to come,” said Mike Riley, co-chair of the coalition and executive director of The Environmental Center. “We urge all Bend residents to join us in voting ‘Yes’ in May.”
Go Bend 2020 Coalition Supporters
The Bend Chamber of Commerce
Brooks Resources
Central Oregon Builders Association
Central Oregon Conservation Network
Central Oregon LandWatch
The Environmental Center
Hawthorne Avenue Neighbors
Hubbell Communications
St. Charles Health Care
Tierney Booker
Bart Bowen
Richard Brandman
Anthony Broadman
Katy Brooks
Neil Bryant, Fmr. Oregon State Senator
Lou Capozzi
Lisa Goodman
Ellen Grover
Todd Grover
Karna Gustafson
Sam Handleman
Chad Hildebrand
Steve Hultberg
Sally Jacobson
Suzanne Johannsen
Melanie Kebler
Chuck Kenlan
Susan Keys
Jay Lyons
Moey Newbold
Don Paumier
Barbara Pettersen
Darren Powderly
Mike Riley
Richard Ross
Kathy Schroeder
Mel Siegel
Iman Simmons
Sid Snyder
Stephanie and Rob Uetrecht
Glenn Van Cise
Scott Wallace
Jackie Westover
Ruth Williamson
Bend City Council
Sally Russell, Mayor of Bend
Bruce Abernethy
Barb Campbell
Gena Goodman-Campbell
Justin Livingston
Bill Moseley
Chris Piper
Casey Roats, Former Mayor of Bend
Comments