Coalition launches campaign for $190 million Bend transportation measure

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A partnership of business, environmental and community groups announced Thursday it has joined forces to support Bend's $190 million transportation bond measure on the May primary ballot.

The GoBend2020 coalition will hold a kick-off event at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16th at Embark NWX, 2843 NW Lolo Drive, according to the group's news release, which continues below:

“Bend’s economic vitality and community livability depends on a well-functioning transportation system that is safe, gives people choices, and improves traffic flow” said Katy Brooks, [resident and CEO of the Bend Chamber and co-chair of the coalition.

“We believe that this measure is a strong and reasonable response to the transportation challenges we face,” she added.

Top priorities of the bond, Measure 9-131 on the May 19 ballot, include improving neighborhood safety, increasing east-west connectivity and improving traffic flow. Funds will improve safe access to schools and support other neighborhood safety projects, the coalition said.

Dozens of major intersection fixes will improve traffic flow, including a new railroad crossing overpass and a roundabout at Reed Market Road. The bond will also make transit improvements and build walking and bicycle routes, improving transportation choices for Bend residents citywide. the coalition said.

The projects included in the proposed $190 million bond measure were identified through a two-year, community-based process that included neighborhood workshops across the city, community meetings, online surveys, and a large, diverse citizen advisory committee.

To ensure the funds are spent as promised, the Bend City Council will establish a citizen oversight committee to review the use of bond funds and to report back to the council and the public.

“This measure will help keep our families safe and protect our quality of life for years to come,” said Mike Riley, co-chair of the coalition and executive director of The Environmental Center. “We urge all Bend residents to join us in voting ‘Yes’ in May.”



The Bend Chamber of Commerce

Brooks Resources

Central Oregon Builders Association

Central Oregon Conservation Network

Central Oregon LandWatch

The Environmental Center

Hawthorne Avenue Neighbors

Hubbell Communications

St. Charles Health Care

