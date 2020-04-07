Deschutes County clerk says May 19 primary is still on

Election

Details upcoming registration deadlines

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The next election in Deschutes County is the Oregon Presidential Primary Election. Despite the many challenges brought by COVID-19, this statewide election ​will be held on Tuesday, May 19, Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship said Monday.​

Oregon’s Vote By Mail elections allow voters to stay at home, stay safe, and vote early, they said. Each of Deschutes County’s more than 144,400 registered voters will be mailed a ballot on April 29.

Deschutes County Elections reminds voters that April 28 is the voter registration deadline for the May 19 Primary Election. Oregon voters with an Oregon DMV number can register to vote online at www.oregonvotes.gov/register or fill out a paper Oregon Voter Registration Card available at the US Post Office or online.

April 28, is also the party choice deadline.​ Voters who wish to vote in the Democratic or Republican closed primary elections need to be registered as a member of that party by the deadline. Voters can update their party affiliation online at www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote​. Voters who are not affiliated with a major party will receive a non-partisan ballot that will only contain non-partisan state and local offices and measures.

Deschutes County Elections also asks voters to check that their address, party affiliation, and name are up to date in their voter registration record. Voters can update their information online at ​www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote​ or with an Oregon Voter Registration Card.

Voters who will be away from home on Election Day should request an absentee ballot to be mailed to their temporary address. Voters should visit: www.deschutes.org/clerk or call the Deschutes County Elections Office for assistance in requesting an absentee ballot as soon as possible.