County Democratic leaders at odds with DCCC, Biden in Oregon’s 5th District primary race
(Update: Adding video, comment from McLeod-Skinner, Deschutes County Dems Chair, Schrader supporter)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To Deschutes County Democrats Chair Jason Burge, there is no incumbent in the race for Oregon’s vastly redrawn 5th Congressional District seat.
“Many of these voters, over 50 percent have never heard of this individual” before this campaign season, Burge told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday.
The district is newly drawn based on 2020 census data, but still included current Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader’s hometown of Canby.
Burge said the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is overly supporting Schrader as an incumbent, despite him holding the seat since 2009.
“In this particular case, we thought it was unfair and unreasonable to treat the congressman as an incumbent,” Burge said.
The issues, and some party leaders' support of the challenger, have drawn national attention to the race. Burge said the Deschutes County Dems felt the need to endorse Schrader’s opponent, Jamie McLeod-Skinner of Terrebonne, to level the playing field.
Burge, along with the leaders of the democratic parties in Clackamas and Marion counties, have sent a letter to the DCCC, asking them to cease campaigning for Schrader.
McLeod-Skinner said, “I think this is more of a discussion of who gets to decide who represents Oregonians.”
Burge added, “What we're seeing is at every moment that things escalate, we're seeing more and more national news coverage of it.”
However, that didn’t sit well with Schrader supporter Kathleen Gordon.
“I don't believe it's up to a group of people within the Clackamas County Democrats to put their finger on the scale that say, 'We're going to make this decision by not endorsing a congressman,'” Gordon said.
Gordon resigned her position with the Clackamas County Democrats in part because of their decision to endorse Mcleod-Skinner.
“I just felt like it was a step too far,” she said.
She also worries the divide, seemingly between national and local Democratic leadership, may hurt the eventual nominee’s chances in November.
“Right now, it’s fractured,” Gordon said of the Democratic Party.
However, Mcleod-Skinner feels the opposite.
“It actually enhances (the November odds), because what it's done is it's helped to really clarify the expectation of Oregon Democrats,” she said.
Representative Schrader was unavailable for comment due to congressional duties, his campaign staff said.
Here's the news release from McLeod-Skinner's campaign and letter from the county party leaders:
Terrebonne, Oregon — County Democratic Parties in Oregon’s newly drawn 5th Congressional district issued the following letter to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, urging the national Democrats to allow Oregon to choose their own Congressional candidate in the Democratic primary. In March, OR-5’s local Democratic parties representing 90% of the district’s voters — Linn, Deschutes, Marion, and Clackamas — took the unprecedented step of endorsing opponent Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the primary. Major labor in Oregon also backs McLeod-Skinner, including SEIU Oregon, ONA, UFCW Union Local 555, AFT Oregon, OEA and more.
Read the full letter here.
Oregon County Democrats Letter to the DCCC
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee
430 S. Capitol St. SE
Washington, DC 20003
To the DCCC:
As County Democratic Parties in Oregon’s newly drawn 5th Congressional district, we represent thousands of Democrats who are concerned about who will represent us in Washington, D.C.
After serious deliberation, our members in Deschutes, Marion, and Clackamas Counties took the unprecedented step of endorsing in a primary election – and we overwhelmingly voted to endorse Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Not only is Jamie a solid Democrat, she has the trust of Oregonians and is best positioned to win the general election in the newly drawn OR-5.
We appreciate the DCCC is gearing up to help Oregon Democrats in the general election, and we look forward to working with you. However, Oregon Democrats get to decide who will be our nominee for OR-5, which includes 53% new voters. We are dismayed that the DCCC refuses to let Oregon Democrats decide who we want to represent us. Kurt Schrader may be a dues-paying DCCC member, but he is not a true incumbent in the newly drawn OR-5.
In February, the DCCC sent a campaign operative to the Deschutes and Linn County Democrats meetings and attempted to recruit volunteers for Schrader’s campaign. Now, the DCCC is funding a campaign staffer to work on Kurt Schrader’s team. In Clackamas County they have moved in a full-time coordinator and two field people. Recently, we learned the House Majority PAC is spending tens of thousands of dollars on pro-Schrader Facebook ads in our district.
The Deschutes, Clackamas, Marion County Democratic parties, represented by their Chairs, are writing to respectfully ask that you cease your active support of Kurt Schrader during the primary election. We are working to elect a Congressmember who represents Oregon’s Democratic values. Oregonians get to decide who will represent us.
Members of our local democratic parties who are the most informed and engaged with their voting neighbors chose to endorse Jamie McLeod Skinner because she aligns with their values and the legislative objectives of the Democratic Party of Oregon. Where Kurt Schrader wavers and walks back key legislation that would improve the lives of working families Jamie McLeod Skinner has decades of demonstrated support of issues that are top of mind of voters right now: drug price regulation, addressing climate change and the rising costs of living. We’ve seen Kurt Schrader’s best work on these issues and believe it is time to send a new person to congress who we believe can deliver for working Oregonians.
We formally request that you immediately stop campaigning for Schrader in the primary election. Allow Oregon Democrats to choose who represents us in Congress.
Signed,
Jason Burge, Chair, Deschutes County Democrats
Jan Lee, Chair, Clackamas County Democrats
Carina Perez Europa, Chair, Marion County Democrats
Comments
17 Comments
If unions give support to a candidate, that’s a huge red flag!
And if the oil companies, pharmaceuticals and military industrial complex do, it isn’t?
Holy Gerrymandering Batman!
👍
The media is doing a phenomenal job concealing Biden’s inability to do anything and Hunter’s scandals. The truth is that a person who tries to shake hands with a ghost then cannot find his way off of the podium should not be allowed to be in ANY public office. His son’s corrupt dealings and scandals with “female escorts” + drugs are all over the international stations but not a peep in our own national news. Same applies to the worst economic collapse, highest inflation in half a century, the growing border crisis and the rest.
How does an article about Skinner and Schrader have anything to do with Hunter Biden and frankly why does it matter anyway! During one of the debates President Biden said that the election wasn’t about his kids or Trump’s kids and Trump pretty much agreed. Why can’t you folks keep focused on real issues and quit inventing red herrings that only serve to divide us.
Red herrings? Lol are you kidding me? It matters greatly that our president is a serial liar and his son is a suspected pedophile, liar and thief. Remember the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Guess if you overlook all that what’s that say about you?
Gokey, good point on Biden being off topic, but while we’re at it you’re mistaken to label Hunter’s scandals as a red herring as there is clearly truth to the story.
Maybe I was only dreaming when Trump’s wife and children were in the media’s constant crossfire back then.
Instead of voting per ballot, just let us register as what party we will vote for an automatically apply our vote to that party when the time comes.
Because in this Country we have a thing called free choice. Alot of folks don’t pledge their allegiance to a “single party”. Those of us that are independent of the two red and blue cults would not agree with you.
Statistically “independent” or “moderate” voters are conservative voters.
My wife and I are both Independent voters. Who are we supposed to vote for? Party lines are a huge part of the voting issues. It would be fantastic to have a real viable third-party.
Dont vote for these traitors.
You obviously have a pretty loose definition of traitor. Particularly based upon recent events. I suppose any Republican that is not a RHINO is a patriot. What do you think Abe Lincoln would think of your logic?
That’s quite an accusation. What is the factual basis of your claim?
Why have primaries if the candidate is chosen by the ruling class? This kind of reminds me of the Kristof thing. Looks like the Democratic Party in Oregon is a pretty small club whose primary purpose is the preservation of its rulers’ power. It does not seem to reflect the interests of Democrats.