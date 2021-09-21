Metolius River habitat restoration work set to resume, to aid Chinook salmon, other wildlife

Environment

(Update: Adding video, comments from fish biologist)

Chinook salmon counts have increased in previous project sites by 300%

CAMP SHERMAN, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Thursday, the Deschutes National Forest will be adding more large logs and downed trees into the Metolius River to restore fish habitat, the latest phase of a project that stretches back over a decade.

The work is part of an ongoing project that began in 2008 to restore large wood to the river to improve fish habitat. Nearly 1,000 trees have been placed in the river since that time.

Forest Service fish biologist Mike Riehle is heading the project.

"What we're primarily focused on is rearing habitat for young Chinook salmon that are native to the Metolius River. They like slower pool type of habitats that have a lot of cover, and logs provide that," Riehle told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday.

Other fish native to the Metolius River, like redband tout, the threatened species bull trout and a variety of wildlife will also benefit from the work, officials say. The logs also offer nesting and perching spots for geese and ducks.

Monitoring of the previous placement of the large wood shows Chinook salmon densities increasing in project sites by a factor of 300%.

This project is expected to cost about $80,000. It's funded by the Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and largely from the Pelton-Round Butte Fund which is supported by Portland General Electric and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

"That's a fund that supports the fish reintroduction and fish passage effort through the dams on the Deschutes River, the Round Butte dams," Riehle said.

Using heavy equipment, about 80 large logs and downed trees will be placed in the river, at 20 different sites.

While equipment is operating on site, short sections of the Metolius River Trails may be temporarily closed for 30 minutes at a time for public safety. Roads along the Metolius River in Camp Sherman may have up to 30-minute delays. The work is expected to continue weekdays through Sept. 29.

Riehle said they're planning another round of work in the spring, to complete the latest project.