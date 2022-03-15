State looking to build more public EV charging stations in Central Oregon, across state
(Update: Adding comment from Bend EV owner, ODOT official)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State officials met with Bend's transportation planners Tuesday for a presentation of the state's report on electric charging infrastructure at present and how future needs are shaping up.
And with gas prices rising fast of late, more people like Bend resident Chris Cochran are thankful to be driving electric.
“It makes me smile, for sure,” Cochran said Tuesday of avoiding sharply prices at the pump.
He said it costs him only $8 to "fill up" the car from empty.
And while Oregon wants to increase the number of public charging stations, not every EV owner in Bend would use them.
“If it’s just your daily commute around town, you’re not going to go that far,” Cochran said.
That means instead of charging your car a public station, it’s far easier for Cochran to do it at home.
Matt Noble, public information officer for ODOT's Climate Office, said, “Most EV owners have a place to charge their car at home.”
The state’s dashboard says there are nearly 2,000 registered EVs in Deschutes County, and 95 charging stations.
Noble said they want to see both of those numbers increase, but especially the second number.
He said, “95 public chargers to 2,000 vehicles isn’t a great ratio.”
While at-home chargers are the best option for many owners, for some they might not even be an option.
“That’s actually one of the key barriers to more people to adopting electric vehicles is, if you don’t own your home, or you don’t own some sort of garage or structure to charge it, how do you charge it?” Noble said.
That’s why the state wants to build as many charging stations as it can, through public-private partnerships.
“We do have the sense that we’re going to build more than we need,” Noble said.
Cochran may not use public chargers in Bend, but he does when he leaves town.
“So if I’m heading south to California, I’ll charge in Klamath Falls,” he said. “I’ll charge in Mt. Shasta city. I’ll charge in south of Redding and Corning (California).”
Oregon’s goal is to have 50,000 zero emission vehicles (ZEVs), that’s both electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, registered in the state by 2025. According to the state's dashboard, as of November, there were already more than 45,000.
This will certainly upset someone in the over 60 demographic.
Democratic unity on display right here everyone.
So, your still trying to convince mom and dad that EV’s are a good idea? That future energy needs will be met with unicorns and fairy dust? Trumps hands are looking bigger and bigger everyday aren’t they?!?! Lol
“You’re “ and the sun is free. Ironically it’s sunny 300 days a year here.
They keep calling it a zero emission vehicle when it is far from it.
“Producing electric vehicles leads to significantly more emissions than producing petrol cars. Depending on the country of production, that’s between 30% to 40% extra in production emissions, which is mostly from the battery production…”
“China currently dominates battery production, with 93 gigafactories producing lithium-ion battery cells versus only four in the U.S….”
…..the same old anti-EV nonsense talking points. The vehicle is zero-emissions, duh. And our Senator who lives in NY is actively pursuing the extraction of our SE Oregon Li deposits
Agreed. And considering much of the country’s electricity comes from fossil fuels, the difference between gas and electric is not much. According to the interwebs:
“A typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. This assumes the average gasoline vehicle on the road today has a fuel economy of about 22.0 miles per gallon and drives around 11,500 miles per year. Every gallon of gasoline burned creates about 8,887 grams of CO2. A typical medium-sized family car releases around 24 tons of CO2 during its life cycle, while a similarly sized EV produces about 18 tons over its life, with 46 percent of its total carbon footprint generated during manufacture before it has traveled a single mile.”
So electric is better, just not by much. But low carbon isn’t really the attraction anyway. Everybody I know who drives electric does so for convenience and performance.
The biggest benefit will be that the sources of CO2 will be more compact at power plants and manufacturing plants where high tech scrubbers and possible CO2 capture technology will be easier to operate than on millions of individual cars with IC engines. Yes, we will need to update the power infrastructure, but we’ve needed to do that for years if not decades. But what we also can do locally is take some of this new federal infrastructure money and build better bus stop protective huts so the people waiting for the bus in the middle of winter are not getting blasted by snow and wind or blistering sunshine in the summer. Pretty simple designs with 4×4 posts, a roof with possible solar for heater on ceiling and plexiglass that is both resistant to graffiti and from smashing. Thus, more people with mass transit and less vehicles on the roads in Central Oregon.
How about let the free market decide the location and number of EV charging stations and the appropriate fees?
I keep hearing this and it makes me wonder if people are aware of how much the government is involved in regulating gas stations. Nobody gets to just sell gasoline how they want and where they want. Government imposed standardization makes it possible for you to drive the vehicle of your choosing to the location of your choosing when you choose. Free market does not build infrastructure. It is the job of government to facilitate free market within the bounds of standardized infrastructure. EVs are new and they are coming fast. Foresight hear is smart. Whether or not our planners are up to the task is yet to been seen. My optimism is not great, based on the network failures I see back east.
Petroleum is one of the most subsidized commodities on the world market. If the fossil fuel companies were required to actually cap the thousands of leaking wells in this country alone, natural gas would be significantly higher too. How about we get rid of the corn subsidies that make ethanol pencil out while we’re at it?
My 2024 Tesla will change in my garage, but thanks
A transformer? Does it change into a robot Musk?
What will it change into?
With the free charge stations they can buy a few gas stations and give free gas too
Cry boomers. Cry. It’s ok to let your emotions run freely these days. Enjoy bellyaching about oil while we ride bikes right past the pump.
Since I don’t drive an EV I don’t want to put in any money to pay for those that do.
You must have just arrived in America, this is not how it works.
Taxpayers should not have to dole out one red cent for these charging stations.