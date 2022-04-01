Gov. Brown proclaims, Oregon DEQ celebrates Food Waste Prevention Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown has proclaimed April 4-8 Food Waste Prevention Week, and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is encouraging all Oregonians to take simple steps to reduce waste and save money.

Spoiled food costs Oregon households on average $1,800 annually (The EPA recently updated this figure from $1,600), and it’s estimated one-third of all food in the U.S. is wasted – a significant contribution to greenhouse gases.

"Next week is about highlighting the importance of reducing food waste to save money and reduce harm to our environment," said Elaine Blatt, senior policy analyst at DEQ. "By focusing on preventing food waste next week, we hope Oregon households will learn approaches they can use now and in the future to avoid throwing away food."

While many people are already taking steps to reduce food waste, research funded by DEQ found 70% of food Oregon households throw out could have been eaten had it not been allowed to spoil.

“Food prices are going up, so we’re helping Oregon families save money, while reducing the environmental impacts of food,” Blatt said. “Food is the second highest source of greenhouse gases generated by people in Oregon and preventing food waste is one of the easiest ways we can help combat climate change.”

Simple actions to prevent food waste include:

- Store food that will go bad soonest in a visible part of the fridge or pantry

- Know how and where to store food properly so it lasts longer. Go to www.dontletgoodfoodgobad.org for specific tips on different types of food

- Keep track of what you have at home or what you need to use up before it goes bad

- Create meals from what you have on hand

- Finish all your leftovers

- Freeze for later use

- Monitor the temperature in the fridge to make sure it's at the best setting to preserve your food

- Check your fridge and pantry before you shop

About Food Waste Prevention Week

Food Waste Prevention Week, April 4-8, 2022, is collaborative, multi-state effort to reduce household food waste. The week is filled with engaging activities to raise awareness and inspire everyone to reduce food waste at home, work and in our communities. Activities include social media bingo games and challenges, K-12 student engagement contests, invention marathons and presentations with special guests, including celebrated local chefs and elected officials. To participate in these activities, visit www.foodwastepreventionweek.com.

About Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality protects human health and the environment by controlling air and water pollution, reducing the impacts of manufactured products and cleaning up contaminated properties. DEQ engages the public in decision-making and helps communities solve problems in ways that are economically and environmentally sustainable.