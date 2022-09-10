DEQ extends air quality advisory as smoke worsens, much of C.O. at ‘hazardous’ levels; impacts being felt

(Update: Mosaic Medical closes clinics)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Much of Central Oregon was cloaked in a murk of smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire on Monday morning, sending air quality readings soaring into the "unhealthy" or even "hazardous" category for much of the region and curtailing Bend Park and Rec programs.

As NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw expected, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality's air quality alert was extended from Monday to at leaset Wednesday.

"We would all be well-advised to stay indoors with doors and windows shut, and run an air purifier if possible," he said.

Bend Park and Rec District posted this info on their website Monday morning:

Air Quality & Smoke Update: Monday, Sept. 12, 9:55 a.m.

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center/Bend Senior Center are experiencing indoor air quality issues.

All indoor pools, spas, steam room and sauna are closed.

All morning swim lessons canceled.

Bend Senior Center social activities are canceled.

Group fitness classes vary in availability; some are canceled. Check schedules before leaving to attend.

Conditions are being monitored hourly.

Mosaic Medical Closes Several Bend Clinic Sites Due to Hazardous Indoor Air Quality

Bend, Oregon, Sept. 12, 2022 – Due to hazardous air quality, we have determined that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our patients and staff to close our East Bend, Conners Health Center and Courtney sites in Bend to in-person services today.

We will be shifting to remote services at these clinics, and our teams are directly contacting all patients impacted by this situation.

We are grateful to the teams working to contain the forest fires in our area and are keeping their well-being in our thoughts.

Please stay at home and out of the smoke if you are able, and reach out to us at 541-383-3005 if you have any questions.

Here's Monday's DEQ announcement:

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday, Sept. 12,for Baker, Crook, Deschutes, eastern Lane, Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler counties due to smoke primarily from the Cedar Creek fire near Oakridge and the Double Mountain fire near Joseph.

At this time, Jackson, Josephine, Douglas and Curry counties are being removed from the advisory due to improving conditions.

** Información en español **

DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Wednesday. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.

If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.

