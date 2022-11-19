Skip to Content
Environment
today at 6:52 PM
Published 10:43 AM

‘I’m really energized from this event’: Energy forum held in Redmond to discuss area’s energy future

(Update: Adding video, comments from The Environmental Center)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Environmental Center invited the public to help plan for Deschutes County's energy future. Saturday's event was the first-ever Local Energy Forum, held at the Deschutes County Fairground's OSU Extension Service Office.

"Having the first Local Energy Forum and having this conversation is really exciting and encouraging," The Environmental Center Climate and Transportation Manager Neil Baunsgard said. "It's bringing the opportunity of bringing the community together, trying to figure out what shared goals we have moving forward."

"I'm really energized from this event to have the opportunity to look towards the future," Baunsgard added.

People were invited to learn about where our energy comes from and develop our own energy plan. There were speakers throughout the day discussing energy and affordable housing, sustainability in schools and the Hood River Energy Plan.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

