today at 12:23 PM
Published 11:59 AM

Bend’s green ‘Broomsmen’ move into new arena, offering products made of recycled plastic

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When taking care of the planet, it's important to recycle, to reduce the amount of plastic and other waste in our world. The Broomsmen in Bend have taken recycling in stride and promote zero-waste green events, and now have branched out into a new endeavor.

"We have collected thousands of pounds of plastic over the years," they said this week in an Instagram post, displaying a table and chair. "We often have no idea where the plastic goes once we give it to the 'recyclers.' Not any more!'

"This plastic was collected locally and manufactured locally BY US! A new model for the world is emerging. THIS IS THE FUTURE OF PLASTIC RECYCLING."

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the co-founder of the plastic recycling business to learn more about their new project, called Local Plastic. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

