Bend councilors set to discuss: Does the city need tougher rules to save, protect its ‘urban tree canopy’?

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council will begin to consider how to protect Bend’s urban tree canopy, a term that refers to the part of a city that is shaded by trees, during a work session next Wednesday, officials said Friday.

There have been cases in recent years when tree removals prompted neighborhood dismay and outcry.

At the work session (www.bendoregon.gov/councilagenda), councilors will learn from staff about how existing tree preservation regulations are applied. The council then may provide direction on what changes should be explored, according to the city news release, which continues in full below.

"Council has heard community concerns about loss of our urban canopy," Mayor Melanie Kebler said. "The tree code work session is the beginning of the Council’s discussion about how to protect and promote a healthy urban canopy while balancing the need for new housing and sustainable development within our urban growth boundary.”

The city does have tree-related rules already on the books. Some include:

On all undeveloped properties or properties without land use approval, trees of a certain diameter must be kept.

Those trees that are kept must be protected from clearing and grading activity and incorporated into the site as it is developed.

And here’s what the existing Bend Development Code says when it comes to removing trees:

On development sites, deciduous trees with a diameter of 6 inches or bigger and coniferous trees with a diameter of 10 inches or bigger as measured 4 feet above the ground need to be inventoried and protected unless approved for removal through a formal land use permitting process.

A tree may be removed if retaining it prevents the development of public streets, utilities, housing or other uses permitted in the zone.

Read more of existing tree codes, BC 16.10.100, Tree Preservation, here and BDC 3.2.200, Landscape Conservation, here.

Watch the work session at 5 p.m. on March 15 here.