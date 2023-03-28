Neighbors of Crook County aggregate mine claim water contamination; state agency disputes finding

PRINEVILLE, Ore (KTVZ) - A mine northwest of Prineville has been the source of contaminated water, according to about two-dozen neighbors in the area and their attorney, but a state agency said its review of well test samples from one resident and the company found "no evidence" the mine caused such problems.

Knife River, a construction material company, has been operating the aggregate mine on Stahancyk Lane and submitted plans to expand the site.

But neighbors say high levels of toxic materials such as manganese and aluminum have turned up in their well water and contaminated it, turning toilet bowls from clear to black and making tap water undrinkable.

In a letter to Crook County officials in early January, the residents' attorney, Ed Fitch, said they were asking Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality to examine the issue and for the state Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) not to issue any permit for additional mining or reclamation "until the situation has been properly assessed."

He said one property owner's pipes were "now unusable" due to the buildup of manganese in the pipes. He included a list of 25 homeowners experiencing issues with their water and a map showing their location relative to the mine site.

In February, two DOGAMI experts wrote back that they had reviewed the groundwater sampling data submitted by one resident and by Knife River, and that "there appears to be no evidence substantiating groundwater contamination derived from the (mine) site."

Last week, Fitch wrote to DOGAMI officials, calling Knife River's submitted data "deeply flawed" and claiming, "It is clear there is now a significant public health emergency in this area of Crook County."

KTVZ’s Blake Mayfield traveled to Crook County Tuesday to speak with neighbors and also talked with Fitch about their findings and documents. He is also reaching out to Knife River for a statement.

His report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five tonight.