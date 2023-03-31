EPA, Dept. of Energy honor GreenSavers of Bend as Energy Star partner of the year

SEATTLE (KTVZ) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring GreenSavers of Bend as an ENERGY STAR® partner of the year for its outstanding leadership in promoting energy efficiency and tackling climate change.

“I applaud the innovation and leadership of the 2023 ENERGY STAR® award-winning partners,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller. “They are showing that working to address the climate crisis can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

GreenSavers received the “Home Performance with ENERGY STAR - Sustained Excellence” award in the Contractor of the Year category. The home performance company surpassed its 2021 record for heat pump sales by 58%, increased completed ENERGY STAR® projects by more than 10% and completed 2,200 home energy assessments.

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. For more than 30 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has supported the transition to a clean energy economy by fostering innovation, jobs, and economic development, while protecting public health. Read more about ENERGY STAR