City of Bend joining class-action lawsuit against 2 large chemical companies after finding ‘forever chemicals’ in city well

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors voted last week to have the city join a federal class-action lawsuit against 3M and DuPont de Nemours after finding a small amount of PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," in a city well during testing earlier this year.

In May, city staff tested its water sources and found a small amount of PFAS in one well, the Copperstone Well No. 1 near Mt. Washington Drive. It was immediately shut down and remains so, city officials said, assuring that city tap water is still safe to drink.

Councilor Anthony Broadman told colleagues toward the close of last week's meeting that the city is in a class of claimants in in a class-action lawsuit against the two companies that make firefighting foam found to contain PFAS. The companies agreed to settle the claims in return for payment to governments for impacts to their water systems.

Broadman said councilors discussed the pros and cons of joining in the lawsuit, consolidated in a South Carolina federal court, with city attorneys and staff during a closed-door executive session. The vote authorized staff to take part.

Mayor Melanie Kebler noted that the city Utility Department has a web page with details about PFAS, the one well water detection (none since) and that the city is tracking regulatory developments and working on remediation plans as it joins in the lawsuit for potential compensation.

A study released earlier this year by the US Geological Survey found nearly half the tap water in the US is contaminated with the per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, or PFAS, chemicals that are considered dangerous to human health.

Isabella Warren is speaking with the city's Water Quality Department and legal advisors for the city to learn more about the lawsuit and the water issues it involves. Her report is coming up tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.