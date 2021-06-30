Deschutes County also declares emergency, bans all fireworks use through July 9

Fire Alert

Joins similar moves by Bend, Redmond, other areas of region; urges residents not to call 911, email instead

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to exceptionally hot temperatures and dry conditions, Deschutes County said Wednesday it has approved an order declaring a local emergency and announced an immediate ban on the use of all legal and illegal fireworks through Friday, July 9.

"This difficult decision has been made recognizing that it will have a serious impact on businesses dependent on the sale of fireworks," the county announcement said, joining similar moves by the cities of Bend and Redmond earlier in the week, as well as numerous other Northwest communities amid a record-breaking heat wave.

The county announcement continues in full below:

Community members are encouraged to report the use of fireworks by emailing fireworks@bendoregon.gov or calling 541-322-6380. Please include the location or address.

Deschutes County 911 requests that residents do not call 911 to report use of fireworks. It is very important that the 911 system be kept for reporting only active fires, serious medical problems and imminent threats to person or property.

“With the hot and dry weather, we encourage residents to celebrate Fourth of July safely” said Commissioner Tony DeBone. “We advocate every year to prepare for fire-prone times with programs like Project Wildfire and FireFree, and to understand what it means to be resilient to fire.”

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office reported between the years of 2014 and 2019, there were 1,173 fireworks-related fires in Oregon, resulting in more than $4.9 million in property loss. During that same time period, there were 37 reported injuries and one death related to those fires.

With increased fire risk, residents are also encouraged to enroll in the Deschutes County emergency alerts system.

Professional fireworks displays are still scheduled at Vince Genna Stadium on July 3, and at Pilot Butte State Park, the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, and La Pine Frontier Days on July 4.