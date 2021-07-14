Darlene Fire lined but continues to burn SE of La Pine; 3 homes, other structures, 21 vehicles lost

Fire Alert

Level 3 and 2 evacuations still in place; structures lost were outside fire district

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Darlene Fire that erupted Tuesday afternoon southeast of La Pine was lined and looking somewhat better Wednesday, after having consumed three homes and numerous other structures and vehicles outside of the fire district. Officials warned it still poses a threat to people and homes as a "red flag" fire weather watch begins.

The fire was reported on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. on BLM land about 2 miles southeast of the city off Darlene Way, fire information officer Jean Nelson-Dean said. However, fire officials say that firefighters were successful in completing a line around the fire.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office reported the fire, mapped overnight at 588 acres, broke out in the area between Finley Butte Road and state Highway 31, where evacuations are still in place.

Though La Pine Fire Chief Mike Supkis said initial reports show no structures were lost in the fire district, he confirmed to NewsChannel 21 that in “other areas, especially those with limited access and/or no defensible space, firefighters are finding a significant loss of homes and property,” including a preliminary count of three residential homes/cabins lost, along with two residential RVs, 12 other structures (outbuildings and shops) and 21 vehicles.

"The properties lost to the fire are all north of Highway 31 and east of Darlene Way," the fire chief added. "Part of the access problem is these properties we not in a subdivision."

Matthew Edwards of La Pine told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday that his grandparent's house appeared to be the only one left untouched by the flames on their block. Edwards said that while they were relatively lucky, they lost a barn and semi truck on their property.

Continue to monitor the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Department website for current evacuation information: https://bit.ly/3eeTRx1.

