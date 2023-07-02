Skip to Content
Fire Alert

Firefighters stop large brush fire in Redmond’s Dry Canyon

Dry Canyon brush fire Lori Ford 7-2
Lori Ford
Tree went up in flames as brush fire hit Redmond's Dry Canyon Sunday evening
Redmond Dry Canyon brush fire Jeremy Wright 7-2-1
Jeremy Wright
Fire in Redmond's Dry Canyon Sunday night burned up into rimrock area
Dry Canyon brush fire Redmond Fire and Rescue
Redmond Fire & Rescue
Brush fire in Redmond's Dry Canyon late Sunday prompted call for assistance from Sisters-Camp Sherman, Cloverdale fire departments
Redmond brush fire Dry Canyon Maple Avenue Bridge 7-2
Vulhorn
Smoke billowed from brush fire in Redmond's Dry Canyon Sunday evening
By
Published 9:27 PM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters tackled and stopped a large brush fire in Redmond’s Dry Canyon near the Maple Avenue Bridge on Sunday evening.

The fire was reported around 7:25 p.m. in the area of the Dry Canyon Trail, off NW Canyon Drive and NW Rimrock Drive.

Several engine crews responded, as did Redmond Police and assistance from the Cloverdale and Sisters-Camp Sherman fire departments.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped in about a half-hour.

There was no early word from officials on the size of the blaze or about its cause.

Article Topic Follows: Fire Alert

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content