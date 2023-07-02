Firefighters stop large brush fire in Redmond’s Dry Canyon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters tackled and stopped a large brush fire in Redmond’s Dry Canyon near the Maple Avenue Bridge on Sunday evening.

The fire was reported around 7:25 p.m. in the area of the Dry Canyon Trail, off NW Canyon Drive and NW Rimrock Drive.

Several engine crews responded, as did Redmond Police and assistance from the Cloverdale and Sisters-Camp Sherman fire departments.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped in about a half-hour.

There was no early word from officials on the size of the blaze or about its cause.