Fire guts downtown Bend apartment, prompts evacuations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A second-floor apartment in downtown Bend was heavily damaged by a Christmas Eve fire that shut some streets and prompted evacuations of other apartments and nearby businesses, officials said.

The fire was reported around 6:45 p.m. in an upstairs apartment above Tactics, a snowboard shop, located between Wall Street and Brooks Street to the east, both of which were closed for fire operations.

Two upstairs apartments are located in the brick structure, but the fire only burned one of them, as they do not share a common wall, officials said at the scene.

The smoky blaze prompted evacuation of patrons at the nearby Wall Street Grill, Taj Palace Indian Cuisine and Mint, a nail salon, along with the apartments. There was some smoke damage reported to the snowboard shop.

The roof was vented to help begin clearing heavy smoke from the building, according to initial, unconfirmed scanner reports. The fire reportedly was knocked down before 7:30 p.m., allowing overhaul efforts to begin.

Bend Fire Battalion Chief Dave Howe said some smoke entered the Wall Street Grill and the apartments above the restaurant were evacuated as well, though they had only light smoke. Most businesses in the area had closed or were closing early due to the holiday.

The residents of the burned apartment were home but got out unhurt -- except for a snake and a turtle, which perished. Howe said they don't fare well in smoky conditions.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

