Fire heavily damages home in Deschutes River Woods

Fire

Resident, dog escape unhurt; 3 cats perish in blaze

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire heavily damaged a home in Deschutes River Woods south of Bend early Thursday, and while the resident and his dog got out safely, three cats perished in the blaze, an official said.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were called around 6:45 a.m. by neighbors who spotted the fire at a home in the 60200 block of Cinder Butte Road, Public Information Officer Trisha Connolly said.

The resident heard a noise and went outside to find the roof on fire, Connolly said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which did not spread to neighbors' properties. The cause of the fire and where it started were under investigation, Connolly added.

An American Red Cross disaster assistance team was called in to help the resident. Pacific Power crews also responded to the scene.

We'll have more details as available.