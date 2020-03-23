Rash of escaped burns prompt Bend Fire reminders

Fire

Get a permit, have water and help on hand - and call to be sure it's allowed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rash of escaped field burns in recent weeks -- most without a permit -- prompted a warning Monday from Bend Fire & Rescue that several days of warm, dry weather have boosted the risk of wildfires.

The months of February and March have seen 18 fires from escaped burns outside OF the city, where such burns are permitted, said Battalion Chief Trish Connolly.

"Over the past couple of weeks, Bend Fire & Rescue has experienced a large number of escaped field burns," she said. "In almost all cases, residents did not apply for a burn permit, have enough help to manage the fire, and did not have adequate water supply available."

Connolly said low humidity, windy conditions and little rain has contributed to the increased fire behavior.

“We are seeing mores fires because there was little snow this year,” Connolly said. “Low moisture level in fuels and gusty winds contribute to fires igniting quickly and growing rapidly in size.”

Spending more time at home makes it "an excellent time to clean up around the property to abate any fire risk for this summer by creating defensible space," she said.

"But we ask our community to obtain a burning permit, create fuel breaks, have help, and insure an adequate water supply with appropriate equipment before burning on their property. Please remember to call before you burn (Bend's number is 541-322-6335) to insure burning has not been closed for the day due to winds."